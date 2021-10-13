PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 2,409 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Aflac by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,516,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,380,000 after buying an additional 1,041,861 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

NYSE:AFL opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

