PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at $188,570,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $334.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.11.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

