PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 135,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $319,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.16.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $285.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.