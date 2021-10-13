PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 294 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,755 shares of company stock valued at $23,651,332. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $223.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -151.28 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.53 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

