Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.85. 25,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,873 shares of company stock worth $28,230,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

