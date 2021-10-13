PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 239.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.84. 58,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,666. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $302.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

