PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $21.83 Million Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,825,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,121,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SDAC remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

