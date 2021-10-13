PEAKDEFI Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $263.26 million and $572,462.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00044812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.00217969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00095263 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,359,715,840 coins and its circulating supply is 989,273,584 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

