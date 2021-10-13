Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stake Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $18,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,217,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

