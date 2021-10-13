PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 85.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

PMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

