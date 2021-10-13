Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,716,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, CFO Anna Mowry acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 11,709 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204 in the last ninety days.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.