Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $29,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $173.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.