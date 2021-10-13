Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 298.9% in the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,004,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 752,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 129,884 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,974,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,930,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAC stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

