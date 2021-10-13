Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 192,737 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 99.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,737 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

