Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 146.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

