Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after buying an additional 1,016,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,473,000 after buying an additional 868,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,223,000 after buying an additional 139,852 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 702,214 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on PEB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEB opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

