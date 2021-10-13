Penta Price Tops $0.0000 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Penta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Penta has a market cap of $898,765.22 and approximately $32,650.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Penta has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00044204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00218491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00095004 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

