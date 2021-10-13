Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,708 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.97% of Pentair worth $332,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

