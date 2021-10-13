Peony Hits Market Capitalization of $13.16 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Peony has a market cap of $13.16 million and $56,556.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 36,492,499 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.