PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.30.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.86.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.