Permanens Capital L.P. Has $624,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Permanens Capital L.P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,721. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

