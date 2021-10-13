Permanens Capital L.P. Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.4% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 175,694 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.03. The stock had a trading volume of 112,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,417. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

