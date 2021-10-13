Permanens Capital L.P. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Permanens Capital L.P. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,955,000 after purchasing an additional 608,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 448,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after purchasing an additional 240,843 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,201. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

