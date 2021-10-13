PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
See Also: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.