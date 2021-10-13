PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

