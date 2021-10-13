Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.60.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

PM stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.34. 87,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.95. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

