Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $57.94

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.94, but opened at $59.46. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $60.38, with a volume of 368 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.90 million, a P/E ratio of -87.99 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,673 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,806 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

