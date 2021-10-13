Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200,330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of PPC opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

