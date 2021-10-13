Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stake Raised by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up about 0.3% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,366,000 after buying an additional 1,636,076 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,627 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,817,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 95.1% during the first quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,559 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

PDD traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $97.06. 215,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,747,238. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.91. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

