Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $98.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

