Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Down 74.4% in September

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the September 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 52.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period.

NYSE MHI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

