Piper Sandler Comments on Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,592,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

