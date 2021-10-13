Piper Sandler Comments on Turing Holding Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Turing in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Turing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Turing alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

TWKS stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Turing has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.