Piper Sandler Comments on Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOYA. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Voya Financial by 78.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

