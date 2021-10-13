Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

