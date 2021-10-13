Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

RPTX stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $241,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

