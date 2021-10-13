Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 839.5% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLRTF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Get Plymouth Rock Technologies alerts:

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.