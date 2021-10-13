Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 839.5% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PLRTF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.45.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
