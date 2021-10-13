PolkaDomain (NAME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,259.00

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $731,941.85 and $5,259.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00063809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00118308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00075822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,943.61 or 0.99770182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.45 or 0.06236491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,105,849 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

