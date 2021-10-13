Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

PSTX stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.93. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,813.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,029 shares of company stock valued at $498,564. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.