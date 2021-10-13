PotCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,782.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $2,782.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,112.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.22 or 0.06165362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.86 or 0.00307911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.40 or 0.01026744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00091920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.24 or 0.00478414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.27 or 0.00347155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00300544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004905 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,865,006 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

