PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,424,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PPG Industries by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after acquiring an additional 234,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,746,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.43.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

