Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 887.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 493,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,658 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,796 shares of company stock worth $8,513,859 in the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRAX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 1,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,326. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

