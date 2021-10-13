Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 184,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 38.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 141.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 193,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $604.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DTIL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.