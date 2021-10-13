Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.63.

APTS opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $642.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 153.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

