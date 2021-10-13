Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

USX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $475.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.09 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.