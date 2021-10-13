Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $325,000 Stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,509,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,809,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,182,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,926,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

JNCE opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.97. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

