Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $335,000 Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,297,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,530,000 after buying an additional 119,717 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,244,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,960,000 after buying an additional 89,652 shares during the last quarter.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -171.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

