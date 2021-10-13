Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $363,000 in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,543,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 36.3% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 932,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,678,000 after buying an additional 248,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 584,814 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,518,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MIC opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. The firm had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.60 million. Research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $37.3868 per share. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

