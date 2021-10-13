Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

