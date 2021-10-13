Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Trading Down 0.5%

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43. Approximately 2,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 49,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

