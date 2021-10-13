Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $282,000.

GSSC opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $66.18.

